Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Mock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence M. Mock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lawrence M. Mock Obituary
Mock, Lawrence M.
1944 - 2019
Lawrence "Larry" Mock, of Pataskala, passed away on April 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Michelle Mock; son, Aaron (Helen) Mock; granddaughter, Layla Mock; and his brother, Ken (Marti) Mock. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Pataskala. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Nationwide Children's Hospital or the Licking County Humane Society. Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.