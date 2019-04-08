|
|
Mock, Lawrence M.
1944 - 2019
Lawrence "Larry" Mock, of Pataskala, passed away on April 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Michelle Mock; son, Aaron (Helen) Mock; granddaughter, Layla Mock; and his brother, Ken (Marti) Mock. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Pataskala. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Nationwide Children's Hospital or the Licking County Humane Society. Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019