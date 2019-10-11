|
|
Wickline, Lawrence Newton
1937 - 2019
Newt passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born to Helen and Wray Wickline on February 23, 1937. He grew up in Westerville, OH and graduated from Westerville High School in 1955. Newt served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1962. He married Rowena Zimmerman on July 19, 1961 and they had three children. He was employed by Ohio Bell and USPS and retired in 2000. Newt is preceded in death by his parents, son Lawrence Scott Wickline and brother David E. Wickline. He is survived by his wife, Rowena of 58 years; son, Matthew C. Wickline; daughter, Susan D. Friend (Eric); sister, Mary H. Schroer; grandchildren, Jessica Nesham (Jeff), Bethann Snively (Danny), Elisabeth Friend and Jakob Friend; and 4 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, from 5-7pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, at 10am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4686 E. Walnut St., Westerville. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thanks to Mount Carmel East Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations in Newt's name may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O.Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019