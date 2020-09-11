Nyeste, Lawrence

1946 - 2020

Lawrence J. Nyeste, M.D., of Upper Arlington, died on September 10, at Kobacker House. He is survived by sons Joel of Denver, CO and Corbin (Anna) of Charlotte, NC; sister, Vicki (Agop) Fahim; nephews, Christopher (Tracey) and Nicholas (Becky), all of Toledo. In keeping with Larry's wishes, there will not be a public service. The family is being served by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to corbin.nyeste@gmail.com.



