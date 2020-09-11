1/
Lawrence Nyeste
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nyeste, Lawrence
1946 - 2020
Lawrence J. Nyeste, M.D., of Upper Arlington, died on September 10, at Kobacker House. He is survived by sons Joel of Denver, CO and Corbin (Anna) of Charlotte, NC; sister, Vicki (Agop) Fahim; nephews, Christopher (Tracey) and Nicholas (Becky), all of Toledo. In keeping with Larry's wishes, there will not be a public service. The family is being served by Shaw-Davis Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent to corbin.nyeste@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved