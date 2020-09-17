1/1
Lawrence Ogershok
1957 - 2020
Ogershok, Lawrence
1957 - 2020
Retired USAF SMSgt Lawrence John Ogershok, aged 62, passed away at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, on September 14, 2020, after battling end stage liver disease; end stage renal disease; and chronic bone and joint disease and infections. Larry was preceded in death by his father, retired USAF pilot Major John L. Ogershok, and his youngest brother, Brian Ogershok. He is survived by his mother, Joan (Pallo) Ogershok; loving wife of 44 years, Kathy (Shanks) Ogershok; son, USAF TSgt Jeffrey (Laura) Ogershok; grandsons, Conor and Corwin Ogershok; sister, Cathi (Wayne) Hughes; brother, retired Marine Corps pilot Lt Col James (Melina) Ogershok; sister, Terry Ogershok; brother, Ed (Mary) Ogershok; sister, Laura Ogershok; and more than a dozen nieces and nephews. Larry was born in San Marcos, Texas and he graduated from Watkins Memorial High School, Licking County, Ohio, in 1975. He then joined the Air Force in 1976 in which he served for 26 ½ years working in computer systems operations and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Management from the University of Maryland. He had many interesting assignments overseas in Europe and the US—RAF Upper Heyford, England; Montgomery AFB, AL; RAF Lakenheath, England; Scott AFB, IL; RAF Greenham Common, England; McGuire AFB, NJ; a NATO assignment at Bagnoli in Naples, Italy; and finally, Mountain Home AFB, ID. After retiring from the AF in 2002, he worked for Hewlett Packard on their Navy/Marine Corps Intranet until having to medically retire in 2015. He volunteered as a Boy Scout leader for many years. "Doc Shok" was the nickname given to him by his numerous friends as he was a regular Mr. Fix-it working on their cars. Besides car repairs, he enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, cycling, building and flying RC model airplanes, cooking and baking, and playing pinochle or any other card or board game. Friends may call Wednesday, September 23 from 4-7pm at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. Broad Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday September 24 at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Road. Father David J. Young, Celebrant. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities: American Diabetes Association, American Liver Foundation, American Kidney Fund, The Arthritis Foundation. Welcome him now into paradise where there will be no more sorrow, no more weeping or pain, but only peace and joy with Jesus your Son, and the Holy Spirit forever and ever. Amen. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
