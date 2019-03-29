|
|
Overholser, Lawrence (Larry)
1946 - 2019
Lawrence Daniel Overholser, 72, passed away on March 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents Miriam Stowe and Raymond Gerald Overholser, sisters Miriam Herrmann and Margaret Mabrey. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara (Wolf); children, Phillip and Elaine (Christopher) McCloskey; grandchildren, Jacob, Isabella, Xavier and Abigail McCloskey, all of Delaware, Ohio. Also survived by brothers, Dr. Lee (Dr. Karen), Dr. William (Theresa), Hugh; and sister, Anne Terese Burke; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. Larry retired after 33 years with Anheuser-Busch. He was a member of St Elizabeth Church and an active member of their choir for twenty years. He graduated from St. Charles Preparatory High School and attended The Ohio State University. Larry served 4 years in the US Navy and was known for singing at masses on Sunday to get out of guard duty. For the past two years, Larry was a resident at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 3-5 and 7-9 pm at ST. ELIZABETH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6077 Sharon Woods Blvd., Columbus, Oh. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10:30 am at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Burial will follow after the luncheon at St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors. All flower deliveries to the Church. The family wishes to thank Stein Hospice and the Ohio Veterans Home for their care and friendship to Larry and his family. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to THE OHIO VETERANS HOME C/O TREASURER, 3416 COLUMBUS AVE., SANDUSKY, OH 44870. Arrangements are entrusted to the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST., 614-444-1185.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2019