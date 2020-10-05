1/
Lawrence Peck
Peck, Lawrence
1951 - 2020
Lawrence S. Peck, age 69, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. Lawrence is predeceased by his parents Glen and Betty Peck and wife Regina Peck. He is survived by his daughter, Cassie McNulty; and step-children; siblings, Terry (Diane) Peck, Jeff (Brenda) Peck and Dale Peck; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Lawrence was an avid outdoors men; he loved to fish and hunt. He enriched the lives of everyone he met. Friends and family may visit Monday, October 12, 2020 from 11am-1pm at Newcomer-NE, 3047 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, Oh 43231 with a graveside service to follow at 1:30pm, Blendon Central Cemetery, Westerville, Oh. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
