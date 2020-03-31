|
|
Peterson, Lawrence
1942 - 2020
Lawrence E. "Larry" Peterson, age 77, died peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Edith Peterson and son David L. Peterson. He is survived by his wife of more than 45 years, Anne; his sister, Barbara (Mike) Sammon; nieces, Emily (Geoff) Curtis and Elizabeth (Eric) Haskell; grandnieces, Catherine and Maggie; sister-in-law, Ellen Rosher; brother-in-law, Richard (Debbie) Rosher and their children and grandchildren; as well as many dear friends and work associates who he came to know across the years. Larry was a graduate of Northwestern University and completed a master's degree at The Ohio State University. Both degrees were in Political Science and International Relations. He worked in various administrative capacities at The Ohio State University, Capital University in Bexley, Ohio, the Columbus College of Art & Design, and McDonald, Cassell and Bassett Architects in Columbus from which he retired in 2008. He was an avid antique and art collector and was a certified appraiser. Gardening was also one of his hobbies. In recent years, he and Anne were able to travel widely both in the U.S. and abroad. He was also an active member of the Columbus Futurists organization and a supporter of the Columbus Museum of Art. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that those who wish to pay tribute to Larry contribute to the Ohio Health Emergency Assistance Fund, Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202 in appreciation of the excellent care he received in his final days. A gathering reception to honor Larry will take place at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL at a later time to be announced. To sign Larry's online guestbook or to share a special memory, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020