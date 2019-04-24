Prato, Lawrence

Lawrence "Larry" Prato, 89, of Worthington, passed peacefully on April 20, 2019. Born in Nyack, New York, Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Peggy, and his sister Kathryn Travaglini. Larry is survived by his daughters, Cathy (Chip) Lothes of Lewis Center and Shari (Bill) Schwartz of Powell. He is also survived by four grandsons, Jordan (Ashley) Lothes, Stefan (Natalie) Schwartz, Stuart Schwartz and Scott Schwartz; as well as three great grandchildren, Emerson and Graham Lothes and Jack Schwartz. In addition to his family and dear friends, he also leaves behind his sweet dog, Duke. His family wishes to thank the loving staff at The Danbury where Larry lived for the past 2 years. Larry was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Worthington, where his memorial service will be held on May 4 at 2:30 pm. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church in his memory. Please see full obituary at www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019