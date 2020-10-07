1/1
Lawrence Prindle
1937 - 2020
Prindle, Lawrence
1937 - 2020
Lawrence K. "Larry" Prindle, 83, of Columbus, OH, passed away Oct 4, 2020. He retired from Omar Bakery and Bexley Schools. Lawrence was an outdoorsman and would fish all day, or go hunting. He was also an avid lottery player and enjoyed his scratch offs. He is survived by wife, Nancy; daughters, Diana Patterson (Ron), Cynthia; son, Scott; and Lawrence's brother, James; grandchildren, Christopher Slatzer (Debbie) Lori Ward (Todd); many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also cherished his friendship with Jim Treadway and Will Nichols. Lawrence is preceded in death by parents Claud Prindle and Geneva Carner, brother Glenn, and sister Monna Belle Gibson. At Lawrence's request and due to Covid there will be no service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

