Rollins, Lawrence
1932 - 2019
Lawrence Price Rollins, age 87. Sunrise February 13, 1932 and Sunset July 24, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 206 N. Garfield Ave. Interment at 11am Monday at Dayton National Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the ROLLINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 31, 2019