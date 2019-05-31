Smith, Lawrence

1933 - 2019

Lawrence D. Smith, 86, of Delaware, passed away peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village with his loving wife Sally by his side. He was born January 10, 1933 to the late Antonio and Franke Smith in Denver, Colorado. Larry is survived by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Sally; children, Sally Hough and her husband, Don Anderson, Bob (Sue) Smith, and Tom (Lori) Smith; grandchildren, David (Tenley), Nathan (Brittainy), Andrew, Abby, and Brody; great grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Natalie, and Kyle; step-grandchildren, Ashley (Mike), Laura (Tom), Austin, and Justin; and step-great grandchildren, Nick, Abby, Katie, and Rachel. He is predeceased by his granddaughter Christine. After growing up in Sterling, CO, Larry attended the University of Colorado, earning a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering in 1955. Upon graduation, he began a distinguished 38-year career with the Union Oil Company, retiring in August 1993. Larry met Sarah (Sally) Shick while in college, and they were married in June 1955. The Smith family lived in many different homes across several states as he progressed in his Union 76 career. Through all these corporate moves, however, he always prioritized family. Larry was a long-time active member of Worthington Presbyterian Church, helping in many ministry areas. He regularly volunteered for the NNEMAP Food Pantry and St. Ann's Hospital. Larry also had many other interests, but especially loved traveling. He and Sally went on many different tours and cruises, and he also organized numerous annual family reunion adventures. Larry was happy, big-hearted, and personable, and was well known for his sense of humor, constantly joking and having fun with others. The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, OH. A memorial service followed by a luncheon reception will be held at 11AM on Saturday June 8, 2019 at WORTHINGTON PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 773 High St., Worthington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the NNEMAP Food Pantry, either online at www.nnemappantry.org/give/ or by mail (send checks to NNEMAP, Inc., c/o Brian Knueppel – Treasurer, P.O. Box 10614, Columbus, OH, 43201). Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary