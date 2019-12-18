|
Smith, Lawrence
1935 - 2019
Lawrence T. Smith, age 84, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Lawrence was born on July 3, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1953 and then served in the US Army. Lawrence was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. He is survived by brother, Louis (Judith) Smith; sister-in-law, Dorothy Drugan; children, Christine (Kevin) Mossman, Curtis (Kathy) Smith, Robert (Nancy) Smith, Stephen (Kisha) Smith, and Regina Smith; special friend, Shirley Jacobs; grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by wife, of 47 Years, Mary Louise Smith, and parents Thomas and Kathryn (Potts) Smith. Family will receive friends Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8PM at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg. Interment following service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary and to share a memory or send condolences to Lawrence's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019