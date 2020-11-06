Smith, Lawrence

Lawrence E. Smith, "Larry", age 76, of Naples, Fl, previously Powell, OH, passed away on October 28, 2020 in Naples, Florida after a courageous fight with Dementia. Larry was born in Columbus, OH to Esther and William Smith on August 5, 1944. He went to school at West High School in Columbus, OH. He also attended The Ohio State University. He owned a printing business known as The Forms House. He served in the Army Reserve. He was a avid golfer and member of several golf clubs including Wedgwood Golf Club in Powell, Ohio and Esplanade Country Club in Naples, Florida. He was very proud of his 4 Holes-In-One. Lawrence E. Smith is preceded in death by his mother Esther Smith, father William Smith, brother Bill Smith. Survived by his fiancé, Judith Lathem; brother, Richard W. (Donna) Smith; sister-n-law, Jill Dixon; and his many nieces and nephews. Do to COVID there will be no memorial. The family of Larry Smith wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Memory Care of Naples.



