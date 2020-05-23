Stewart, Lawrence
1918 - 2020
Lawrence E. "Stew" Stewart, of Gahanna, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born July 11, 1918 to Clyde and Bertha Stewart. Stew retired from The Kroger Co. after 51 years. He enjoyed spending time at his summer home in Crystal, MI. Stew graduated from Gahanna Lincoln where he excelled in athletics. He was an avid sports fan. He was inducted into the Gahanna Lincoln Athletic Hall of Fame, in 1985. He was a long-time coach for the original Gahanna Little League Baseball. HE was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Velma (Albery) Stewart; brother Howard Stewart; and sister Lena Maa Starrett. He leaves behind his loving children Sandra (Pete) Ferguson, Sally (Jerry) McIntosh, and Larry (Jill Nelson) Stewart; grandchildren Lori (Steve) Watson, Mark (Danielle) McIntosh, Cari McIntosh, Carrie (Todd) Matthews, and Lawrence (Meagan) Stewart III; great grandchildren Emily, Rachel, Ryland, Andrew, Betsey, Oliver, Christian, and Grayson. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may donate in his memory to: I Am Boundless, Morse Road Location: Attention Jodi Bopp, 445 East Dublin Granville Rd., Worthington, OH 43085, or to the Gahanna Lincoln Athletic Hall of Fame, 140 S. Hamilton Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna has been entrusted with assisting the family with a private burial at Jefferson Cemetery, Blacklick, OH. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.