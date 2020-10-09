Walquist, Lawrence W.
1929 - 2020
Lawrence W. Walquist Jr. "Larry", age 91, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Larry was born July 1, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late Edyth Alden and Lawrence W. Walquist. Also preceding in death, his wife and the love of his life, Sharon Scott Walquist (married July 1, 1953), and sisters Shirley and Pat. He will be deeply missed by his 4 children and 12 grandchildren, Gary (Cathy) Walquist of Kent, Washington (Kirsten, Lana); Mark (Martha) Walquist of Spring, Texas (Ryan, Kyle, Katie); Linda (Chip) Freimanis, of Renton, Washington (Natalya, Brolen, Brianna, Logan); and Linc (Sandy) Walquist of Upper Arlington, Ohio (McKenna, Delaney, Ingrid); as well as 12 great-grandchildren. Larry served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a lifeguard and played football for the Navy. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he played football, met and married Sharon, and started a family. He graduated in 1957, and the family then moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Larry attended the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, receiving his Master's degree in Landscape Architecture in 1958. After graduating from Harvard, Larry worked for the landscape design firm of Sasaki Walker & Associates and others and later had his own firm. In 1969, the family moved to Plantation, Florida, where Larry took a job with friend and colleague, Edward Stone, Jr. During his time with this prestigious firm, Larry traveled the world designing many resorts and golf courses. The Standard Oil Building (now the Aon Center) in Chicago was also a highlight for him. In 1973, the family moved to Zagreb, Yugoslavia (now Croatia), to design the Babin Kuk Resort in Dubrovnik on the Adriatic Coast before returning to Florida 14 months later. Deciding on a career change, Larry moved his family to Columbus, Ohio, in 1975 to take a position as a professor with The Ohio State University where he taught Landscape Architecture for over 30 years. In the mid-80s, he founded the Landscape Architecture Master's Program, chairing the program for the first 6 years. Larry loved teaching, and the students loved him. During his tenure, Larry also instituted the Universidad Católica de Córdoba academic exchange program, traveling to Argentina on several occasions with his wife and several students. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by UCC. Larry retired in 2004 as a Professor emeritus at OSU. In 2007, he became a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects, truly the apex of his career. He continued to use his talents as a consultant for Kinzelman Kline, a local firm made up of his former students, but he spent the majority of his retirement enjoying his family. He was a member of the First Congregational Church. He loved nature and, during his world travels, he took many photos of the nurseries, gardens, and churches his family visited and which he loved to sketch later in life. He loved to draw and was quite good at it. Larry swam laps nearly every day until his Alzheimer's prevented him from driving to the pools at Devon and OSU. He spent his last few years at National Church Residences in Hilliard for memory care, though he never once forgot a family member who came to visit and never lost his great sense of humor. A true gentleman, Larry's charisma and charm will live on through his family and everyone's lives he touched. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Lawrence W. Walquist Endowed Scholarship Fund online at www.give.osu.edu/Walquist
. If mailing a check, please put the name of the fund in the memo section and make the check payable to The Ohio State Foundation, P.O. Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.