Walter, Lawrence
1933 - 2019
Lawrence Lee Walter, devoted husband of 49 years, father of three, grandchildren of 5, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at age 86. Larry was born April 29, 1933 in Grandview, OH to George Sr. and Anna (Grigsby) Walter. He attended Our Lady of Victory and Grandview Heights City Schools receiving his diploma in 1951. After high school he continued to work for a local grocer. He received his draft notice at the age of 20 and served 2 years for the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge from the Army, he attended Franklin University in their accounting program. He met the love of his life (Mona Lee Thompson) while working at the Federal Glass Co. of Columbus, OH. They wed in Columbus on September 21, 1957. After many years of experience in and around the Grocery Store Industry, he and his wife opened and successfully operated Walters Foods for 18 years in Whitehall, Ohio. Having been around the food industry for much of his life, Larry was very much an aficionado of fine home cooking which his wife proudly served…usually 5 to 7 nights of the week, every week. He was an avid music lover of country, jazz and orchestra genres. He was known for his amazing math abilities, his infectious laughter and smile, and his story telling. For fun, Larry enjoyed boating/waterskiing, playing in the yard with his family, swimming in the pool, and being Mona's helper in their vegetable garden… They were each other's soulmates, best friends and coworkers. They personified what the American Husband and Wife should strive to be. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, several sisters and brothers-in-law AND his beloved wife Mona. He is survived by his three children, Von, Pamela, and Mark; 5 grandchildren, Jeff Francis, Kelsey Francis, Hans Walter, twins, Claire and Mason Walter; brother, George Jr.; sisters-in-law, Nancy Walter and Betty Miller; many nieces and nephews; friends through the years, Bob Gunderson, Jim Hess, Bonnie and Dave Huron, and Mike Huron. Family and friends may visit 12-1pm on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Donations may be made in his name to Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019