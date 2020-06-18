Woodard, Lawrence
1961 - 2020
Lawrence Woodard, age 59. Sunrise June 7, 1961 and Sunset June 12, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). A mask is mandatory. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream, and offer condolences to the Woodard Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.