|
|
Gannon, Lawuna
1929 - 2019
Lawuna L. "Una" (Allen) Gannon, passed in peace on April 25, 2019 at the age of 89. She had a love of the Lord, her family, square dancing, and babies, and will be missed by many family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester, parents Willie and Nancy (Morris) Allen, siblings Raymond and Roy Morris, Eugene Allen, and Zenna Blackburn and son Monty Gannon. She is survived by sons, Roger (Peggy) Gannon, and Donnie (Margaret) Gannon, both of Gahanna; brother, Jennings (Barb) Allen of Dublin; grandchildren, James Curtis Gannon, Jacqueline Davis, Angela (Steve) Taylor, Monica (Jonathan) Huffman, Lisa (Chad) Lewis, Robert (Tashina) Gannon, Dawn Melissa Gannon; 14 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Monday, April 29, 2019 from 4-7PM, where a funeral will be held Tuesday at 11AM. Interment will follow at Blendon Central Cemetery. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019