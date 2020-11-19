Polansky, Jr., LB.
LB. Polansky, Jr., of 158 Annette Drive, New Castle, passed away Nov. 16, 2020 at his residence. Born in New Castle, he was a son of Len B. Polansky, Sr., and Thelma R. Mills Polansky. LB. was employed as a route manager with Orkin Pest Control in Worthington, Ohio until his retirement in 1995. He attended St. Vincent dePaul Parish and was a generous contributor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Chicago, IL. Survivors include his three sons, Tom Lee Polansky of Santa Monica, CA, Rodney Lee Polansky of Long Island, NY, and Len B. Polansky, III of Columbus, OH; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents. In keeping with Mr. Polansky's wishes, there will be no calling hours or public funeral service. Burial will be in Parkside Cemetery Mausoleum. Mr. Polansky desired that in his memory, memorial contributions be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by the R. Cunningham Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., New Castle, PA. Online condolences may be left at www.cunninghamfh.com