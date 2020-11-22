1/
L.D. "Pete" Wilkins, age 101 of Columbus, died Thursday November 19, 2020. He was a professional pilot for Columbia Gas of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis R. Wilkins, sons Leith Duane Wilkins and David E. Wilkins and his best companion, his West Highland Terrier Katie. He is survived by his daughter Janet (James) Everett, grandchildren Amy Wilkins, Emily (Thomas) Insko, Jonathan (Mellanie) Everett,Jason (Rochelle) Everett, Lindsay (Matthew) Lampert, and seven great-grandchildren. Pete was a member of the Worthington Presbyterian Church, Professional Pilots Association, OX5 Aviator Pioneers, and the Rythm Reelers Square Dance Club. A private funeral service with military honors will be held. Donations in Pete's memory can be made to capitalcityhospice.com/donate or The Worthington Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
