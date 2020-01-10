|
|
Brown, Leah
Leah Davis Brown, passed away Jan 4, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. She was born Oct 9, 1925 on the family farm in Noble County, OH, to Mabel and Roy L. Davis. She married Carlos Brown on June 4, 1945. They moved to Columbus, where they lived for 37 years. Leah worked for the Presbytery of Scioto Valley for 33 years, retiring in 1988. After Carlos died in 1993, Leah divided her time between Cedar Rapids, IA, and Tucson, AZ, to be near her daughters. Leah is survived by daughters, Dianna (Steve) Hill, Tucson, and Dixie (Tom) Olmstead, Cedar Rapids. She is also survived by grandchildren, Travis (Beth) Hill, Peoria, AZ, Megan (Rob) Rohrbaugh, Las Vegas, Sarah Olmstead and Tim Olmstead, Cedar Rapids; 5 great- granddaughters, 1 great-great granddaughter. Service will be at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Casa de la Luz Hospice at 7740 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020