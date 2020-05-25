Leah Maeder
Maeder, Leah
Leah J. Maeder, age 95, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at First and Main Memory Care Assisted Living, as a result of Covid-19. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view complete obituary and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 25 to May 27, 2020.
