Lealer Rutledge
1917 - 2020
Rutledge, Lealer
1917 - 2020
Lealer Rutledge, age 103, went home to be with the Lord on October 31, 2020. Born March 3,1917 in Bremen, GA to James and Pearl Bias. Member of Love Zion Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board, Nurses Corp and sang in the Ladies Chorus. She was also a Sunday School teacher, Deaconess, and Mother of the church. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert Rutledge, Sr., sons Barron Rutledge and Benson James Rutledge, 7 sisters, and 6 brothers. Survived by daughters, Nonie L. Cradle, Shirley (Nate) Williams, and Merlin Rutledge; sons, Clifford Rutledge, and Robert Rutledge, Jr.; sister, Effie Coats of Gasden, AL; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2pm on Monday, November 9, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Lealer together at a distance. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. To attend the service remotely, please visit Lealer's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
