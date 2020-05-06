Washington, Lee A.
Rev. Lee A. Washington, 97, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020 peacefully at home. He faithfully served as the Pastor of Emannuel Community Baptist Church for 44 years. He enjoyed reading, studying God's Word, and imparting that knowledge to others. He was a true servant leader. In ministry and life, he would often say, "I hope I've been of some help." Lee also proudly served in the Army during WWII, enlisting twice. Funeral arrangements by Lee-Sykes Funeral Home in Columbus, MS, (leesykesfuneralhome.net). Please visit their website for complete obituary, wake, viewing, homegoing service and interment details. Service for immediate family will be held Saturday, May 9 at 2pm. A memorial will be held at Emmanuel Community Baptist Church in Cols, OH when larger gatherings are deemed safe. Details will be announced as plans are finalized.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.