Lee A. Washington
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Washington, Lee A.
Rev. Lee A. Washington, 97, went home to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020 peacefully at home. He faithfully served as the Pastor of Emannuel Community Baptist Church for 44 years. He enjoyed reading, studying God's Word, and imparting that knowledge to others. He was a true servant leader. In ministry and life, he would often say, "I hope I've been of some help." Lee also proudly served in the Army during WWII, enlisting twice. Funeral arrangements by Lee-Sykes Funeral Home in Columbus, MS, (leesykesfuneralhome.net). Please visit their website for complete obituary, wake, viewing, homegoing service and interment details. Service for immediate family will be held Saturday, May 9 at 2pm. A memorial will be held at Emmanuel Community Baptist Church in Cols, OH when larger gatherings are deemed safe. Details will be announced as plans are finalized.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Emmanuel Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Service
2:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Sykes Funeral Home
422 12th Street North
Columbus, MS 39701
662-328-4335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved