|
|
Ervin, Lee Anna
1931 - 2019
Lee Anna Ervin, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She retired from the Grandview Heights School District and later The Wellington School. She is preceded in death by her husband Reed, and son Jeff. Survived by daughter, Judi Janes (Peter); daughter-in-law, Susan Ervin; grandchildren, Emily Ervin, Matthew Ervin, Kevin Janes (Aymara) and Kristi Janes Schrutka (Chance); and great grandson, Jacob Schrutka. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 20 at 10:30am with visitation at 10am in the Chapel of Westminster-Thurber, 717 Neil Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43215. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the Ohio Living - Westminster Thurber Life Care Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019