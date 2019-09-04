Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Ervin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Anna Ervin


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Anna Ervin Obituary
Ervin, Lee Anna
1931 - 2019
Lee Anna Ervin, 88, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She retired from the Grandview Heights School District and later The Wellington School. She is preceded in death by her husband Reed, and son Jeff. Survived by daughter, Judi Janes (Peter); daughter-in-law, Susan Ervin; grandchildren, Emily Ervin, Matthew Ervin, Kevin Janes (Aymara) and Kristi Janes Schrutka (Chance); and great grandson, Jacob Schrutka. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 20 at 10:30am with visitation at 10am in the Chapel of Westminster-Thurber, 717 Neil Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43215. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the Ohio Living - Westminster Thurber Life Care Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now