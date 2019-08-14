Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Evangelic Gospel Tabernacle
1171 Mound St
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Evangelic Gospel Tabernacle
1171 Mound St
1979 - 2019
Lee Black Obituary
Black, Lee
1979 - 2019
Lee Andrew Black, age 40. Sunrise January 28, 1979 and Sunset August 9, 2019. Visitation 2 PM and Funeral Service 3 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Evangelic Gospel Tabernacle, 1171 Mound St. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the BLACK Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
