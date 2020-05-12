Lee E. Vann
1942 - 2020
Vann, Lee E.
1942 - 2020
Lee Ernest Vann, 77, of Columbus, OH, passed away on May 10, 2020. He was born in Statesboro, GA on November 14, 1942. Lee was honorably discharged in 1969 after serving in the U.S. Air Force. Lee retired after 35 years as a Computer Engineer from Hitachi Data. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hezekiah and Irene Vann, spouse of 41 years, Francine (also pictured). Surviving family includes daughters, Tonya (Charles) Hughes, Nichole Oocumma, Erica Dodson, grandchildren, Drew Oocumma, Catherine George, Jack Dodson, Dnisa Oocumma, Ashley George and multiple siblings. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to Mount Carmel Hospice. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.





Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 16, 2020.
