Finkelstein, Lee
Lee Martin Finkelstein, age 66, of Columbus, died peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Heartland of Dublin following an extended illness. Retired Supervisor for Franklin County Children's Services after 32 years of service. Born July 15, 1953 in Danville, Pennsylvania to the late Herbert L. and Harriett S. (Romisher) Finkelstein. Graduate of Penn State University Class of 1975. Lee was the strong, silent type, and also was a loyal friend, generous and known for his quick wit and sarcasm. He was an avid sports fan, especially his Nittany Lions and NY Yankees and fantasy football. Lee was an avid reader, loved music, especially Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen and The Three Stooges. He was most proud of his family, his daughters and grandchildren. Preceded in death by brother Neil Finkelstein. Survived by devoted daughters, Sarah (Johnny) Kline of Huntingdon, PA and Rachel Wilke of Sunbury; grandchildren, Hannah, Christopher, Jacob, Felix, Jenna and Eli; great-grandson, Erik; sister, Fern (Bob) Jones of Montoursville, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Finkelstein family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.