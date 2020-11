King, Lee1957 - 2020Lee H. King, of Sunbury, Ohio, passed away on November 24, 2020. Lee was born on March 6, 1957 to Robert and Grace (Philibert) King. Lee was one of 7 children. He will be missed by many family and friends. Lee's family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 from 4-6pm at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to view Lee's tribute video and to leave messages and condolences for his family.