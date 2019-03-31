|
|
Backulich, Lee M.
1950 - 2019
Lee M. Backulich, of Baltimore, went to be with his Heavenly Father unexpectedly on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 68 years old. He was born on September 5, 1950 to the late Daniel and Ina Loine Backulich of Columbus, Ohio. Lee met his devoted and loving wife Debby in 1965 they were childhood sweethearts and have been married for 51 years. They both committed themselves completely not only to each other but to their entire family as well. Lee was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and he lived his life according to the word of God. Lee held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren Nik and Juliana who lovingly knew him as "Papa". He not only cared for them as his grandchildren he loved them as a father from the moment they were born. He instilled in his children and grandchildren to live their lives accordingly and to serve the Lord. Lee was the owner of Backulich Concrete Company for 35 years and for the past six years he has owned and operated Atlas Stump Grinding business with his grandson/son Nik. Lee has never known a stranger and always helped anyone that was in need. He made it a priority in his life to serve the homeless in his community. It was his weekly routine after church on Sunday to witness to the homeless by taking them to eat and sharing with them the word of God. He has spent over 40 years affiliated with Outreach for Youth Ministries-serving on the board for the last two years. He spent time in Columbia South America help building homes for children in need. He had the opportunity to go to Angola Penitentiary in Louisiana to spend time with his friend Judge Hal Ware who worked with prisoners in the machine shop. He had the opportunity to witness about his faith in his Father Jesus Christ during the time he was there. He attended Groveport High School until graduating, and was a member of the Christian Assembly, Redeemer Church, and Zion Church in Pickerington. Lee enjoyed going to machinery auctions and has made many lifelong friends throughout the years who enjoyed metal working as much as he did. He has made many friendships with special people such as; Mike Drake (NY), Steve Smith and Pat Murphy (CO), Doug Grandy (PA) and many other throughout the years. Lee is survived by his wife, Deborah Backulich; daughters, Lori Backulich, and Lee Ann Koprivica; grandchildren, Nikola "Nik" V. Koprivica, and Juliana Koprivica; sister, Nancy Backulich; aunt, Bernadine Cantrell; many nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Jeune Kennard; and brother's-and-sister's-in-law, Olla (Al) M. Crase, Kenneth (Barb) Kennard; Mary (Monte) Hale, John (Sue Lamb) Kennard, Michael (Nina) Kennard, and Sharon (Steve) Southwick. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Ina Loine Backulich; sister, Linda Backulich; father-in-law, Harold Kennard; and brother's-in-law, Harold Kennard Jr., and Timothy Kennard. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Zion Church, 5780 Reynoldsburg Baltimore Rd NW, Pickerington, OH 43147, officiated by Pastor Josh Lawrence. Burial will follow in Union Evangelical Cemetery, Baltimore. Family and Friends may visit from 6-9 PM on Tuesday at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Lee's memory to the Outreach for Youth Ministries, the Baltimore Food Pantry, or a charity of your choosing. To send an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019