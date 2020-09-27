1/
Lee Ogletree
1933 - 2020
Ogletree, Lee
1933 - 2020
Lee Ogletree, age 87. Sunrise August 23, 1933 and Sunset September 24, 2020. Visitation 9:00am and Funeral 10:00am Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Family Missionary Baptist Church, 996 Oakwood Ave. Interment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To view the video tribute, read the complete obituary, order flowers, and offer condolences to The OGLETREE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Family Missionary Baptist Church
OCT
3
Funeral
10:00 AM
Family Missionary Baptist Church
