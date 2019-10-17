|
|
Phelan, Lee
1941 - 2019
Lee P. Phelan, age 78, of Groveport, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Wesley Ridge English Garden in Reynoldsburg. Lee was born July 15, 1941 to the late Pat and Fran Phelan. He was a graduate of West High School, class of 1959 and graduated from the Ohio State University, where he met and married his wife Sandy at Wesley Chapel on campus. He proudly served his country in the National Guard and Army Reserves. Lee began his planning career at the city of Columbus and the State of Ohio. He retired after 23 years of service from The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission. Lee loved working with communities and volunteered for 15 years for the Ohio Public Works Commission. Lee and Sandy attended Glenwood United Methodist Church. He loved Buckeye football and basketball games. Lee's unselfish gift of kidney donation was received by his wife. Lee is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandy; son, Pat (Mala) Phelan of Mt Vernon; daughter, Michelle (Steve) Besse of Grove City; grandchildren, Sean (Samantha) Phelan, Andrew (Kayla) Kuno, Erin (Keith Kraft) Fennell, and Emily (Ethan Johnson) Phelan, Kaylee, Logan, and Madison Besse; great-grandchildren, Kasen, Hunter, Samuel, Lily, Silas, and Nora; several cousins, a niece and nephews. Lee's family will receive friends 5-8 PM Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, where his funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Tuesday, October 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Foundation designated TRANSPLANT. Lee's family would like to thank the staff of Wesley Ridge Day Care for the loving care of Lee. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Lee or watch his life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019