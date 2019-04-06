Walker, Leila Jeanette

1934 - 2019

Leila Jeanette Walker, 84, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, peacefully at Kobacker House. Jeanette was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky on August 12, 1934. Jeanette was not only the matriarch of her family, she was also a homemaker who provided unconditional love and support. Mostly, she enjoyed being "Mamaw" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a long standing member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She will be remembered as someone who loved to bake, entertain family and friends, watch football, travel, and play cards. She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years Daniel Kittredge Walker; daughter, Mary Denise Walker; son, Mark Daniel Walker; parents Anthony and Mary Leila Clemons Higdon; siblings, Agnita Bernard, Billy Joe Higdon, Mary Higdon, Wilma Hubbard, Lavada Johnston, Louise Maier, Evanell Sanders, and Marlene Wakefield. Jeanette is survived by her daughter, Sheila (Tony) Applegate, of Dublin, Ohio; son, Kirk Walker, of Columbus; grandchildren, Amanda Walker, Amber Walker, Rachel Applegate, Wil Applegate, and Wyatt Applegate; great-grandchildren, Payten Leila-Faye Doone and Dean Walker Cameron; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her family will receive friends from 5-8pm, on Tuesday, April 9th at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 9571 High St, Lewis Center, 43035. Memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House Hospice, OhioHealth Foundation, 180 East Broad Street, Floor 31, Columbus, OH 43215-3707.