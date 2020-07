Tedrick, Leila Lois

1928 - 2020

Leila Lois Tedrick, age 91, passed away at Bickford on Scioto on July 7, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, Kansas on September 10, 1928. She was a charter member of Scioto Ridge United Methodist Church. Leila is preceded in death by her husband Charles Loren "Ted" Tedrick and daughter Diane Marie Tedrick. Leila is survived by daughter, Rhonda Harris; son, Daniel Tedrick; grandchildren, Brittney (Timothy) Powers and Shane Harris; and great-granddaughter, Fiona Lynn Powers. She has requested no public viewing. A private graveside service and inurnment for family will take place at Sunset Cemetery at a later date. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Southwest Chapel.



