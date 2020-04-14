|
|
McCray, Leila
1924 - 2020
Leila Mildred McCray (NANNY) , age 95, Went home to be with her Lord on Thursday April 9, 2020. Born May 20 1924 in Salt Lick Kentucky. Lifetime member of the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith. Retired General Motors UAW. High School graduate, gave her life to God at the age of 12. Moved to Dayton OH. Then Columbus OH. Preceded in death by parents, Norvelle and Lillie Belle Smith; Sisters Delores Barker, Jeanette Langston. Survived by; Sisters Laura Jacobs, Betty Barker, Carolyn Jackson. Loving Daughter Yvonne (Revere) Godfrey (Avery), Grandchildren; Cathy Godfrey, Cheryl Godfrey (Marshall) Taylor, Kimberly Godfrey, Wendy Rice (Charvez) Anthony.; Great-grandchildren Kristen, Jenae(Edward), Marshall III, Dashun, Justin, Jose, Jayson, Jaylen; Great great grandson ZED, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE Saturday April 18, 2020 at Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel Of Peace East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To Stream the service, order flowers, send cards, Acknowledgments, and offer condolences to the McCray Family, VIEW video tribute; www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020