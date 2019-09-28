|
|
Honesty, Leilani
1942 - 2019
Leilani Annis Honesty, 77, of Canal Winchester, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Altercare of Canal Winchester. Born on March 23, 1942 to the late Harold and Ruth Lerch, Lani was a 1960 graduate of Watertown High School in Watertown, NY. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from the State University of New York at Potsdam. Lani worked as a teacher in the Indian Hill Exempted Village School District for 42 years. She was very active with Christ United Methodist Church in Middletown and Lithopolis United Methodist Church. Lani was an avid reader and also enjoyed happy hour and running the store at Winchester Trails. She will be remembered for many things, but as a dedicated educator above all else. She is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Charles Hatcher) Honesty; sister, Shelley Gallion; niece, Holly (George) Mattei; and great-nephews, Andrew and Mason Mattei. Friends may visit from 1-4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1st at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110, where a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. Donations can be made in Lani's memory to the . Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019