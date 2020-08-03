1/1
Lela Golden
1936 - 2020
Lela Margaret Golden, R.N., 83, of Columbus, Ohio, reunited with her husband of 61 years John C. Golden Jr. on August 2, 2020. She was born in Somerset, Ohio on December 6, 1936 to the late William and Bertha (Clouse) Euman. She is preceded in death by her sisters Zita Lare and Sister Irene Euman. Surviving family includes daughter, Theresa (Michael) Donohoe; sons, John (Jack) C. (Joanne) Golden, III, William (Della) Golden, Robert (Stephanie) Golden, and Patrick Golden; grandchildren, Michael (Ginny) Donohoe, John (Raisa) C. Golden, IV, Kaitlyn (Adam) Daniel, Ashley (Ken) Giorgi, Patrick (Aubree Snyder) Donohoe, Andrew Golden, Samuel Golden, Sophia Golden and Patrick Golden, Jr., Makano Takeuchi; great-grandchildren, Abraham Daniel, John C. Golden V and baby Giorgi (on the way); sister, Frances Baughman and Edith Mahoney; and many dear friends. Lela was a proud Alumni of Mount Carmel School of Nursing and a member of "Flo's Fabulous" and made many life long friends there. She served as a nurse for more than 40 years in the Labor and Delivery Department. A private service will be held with a celebration of life pending. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or USO in Lela's honor. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
