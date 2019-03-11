Secrest, Leland

1919 - 2019

Leland Rea Secrest, born June 27, 1919, a resident of Friendship Village of Dublin, retired in 1982 as Senior Vice President of The Columbus Auto Parts Company. Prior to that he was the Civilian Management Advisor to the Commanding General of the United States Army Chemical Corps Material Command in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the Project Officer overseeing the establishment of engineered labor and material standards and standard cost accounting in all of the manufacturing arsenals of the Chemical Corps as mandated by President Harry Truman. After retirement, he was Chairman of the Board and Co-owner of Dial One Kenco Security Systems and Secrest and Associates. A past Director of the Ohio Safety Council and Goodwill Industries, he also served as President and Director of The Columbus Industrial Association. He was involved in the engineering and construction of the Natchez Trace Parkway, a scenic federal highway, between Natchez, MS and Nashville, TN as well as the Pentagon Building road network in Arlington, Virginia. He spent ten years and was a Division Superintendent with International Harvester Company where he was in charge of building Armored Personnel Carriers and Anti-Tank Guns and other military equipment for World War II. A Veteran of World War II, he served in the United States Navy. He was a Columbus Rotarian for many years, a member of Worthington Hills Country Club and a member and resident of Fiddlesticks Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida. He was a long time member of Mountview Baptist Church where he served on the Boards of Trustees and Missions and as Chairman of the Long Range Planning and Finance Committees. He was predeceased in 2013 by the love of his life, Genell, after 74+ years of marriage! He is survived by his sons, Wiley (Rita) of Columbus, Ohio and Steve (Deborah) of Granite Bay, California; and six grandchildren, Wendy (John) Kane of Hilliard, Ohio, Robert of Dublin, Ohio, Jonathan (Kimberly) of Upper Arlington, Ohio, Tyler, Connor, and Mackenzie Secrest of Sacramento, California; as well as six great-grandchildren, Bridget and Margaret (Maggie) Kane of Hilliard, Ohio, Peyton and Gavin Secrest of Dublin, Ohio and Karina and Carson Secrest of Upper Arlington. Funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Blvd., where family will receive friends from 1 P.M. until time of service Saturday. Private entombment. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., #170, Columbus, Ohio 43231, Friendship Village of Dublin, 6000 Riverside Drive, Dublin, Ohio 43017 or to Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary