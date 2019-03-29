|
Skinner, Leland
1942 - 2019
Leland "Bud" Skinner, 76, passed away March 28, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born October 29, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Leland Skinner Sr. and Lois Smith. Bud is survived by his sisters, Susie (Louie) Steele, Marsha Pratt, Pam Etzel; brother, Jim (Janice) Skinner; brother-in-law, Chris Sheffield; special friend, Liz and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Jeanne McCort. EdwardsFuneralService.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019