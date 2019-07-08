|
|
Gleissner, Lelia
1935 - 2019
Lelia Audrey Gleissner, age 84, Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence. She is preceded in death by husband Robert Gleissner, parents Hayward "Pete" and Leona (Clark) Sprague, brothers Delmar L. Sprague, Stanley O. Sprague, sister Lois Ann Potts. Survived by brothers, Paul H. (Denise) Sprague of Columbus, OH., William H. (Christine) Sprague of Cape Coral, FL.; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews; a host of cousins; other loving family and friends. Friends may call Thursday 3-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where service will be held Friday 11 AM. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019