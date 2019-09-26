|
Jordon, Pastor Lemmie
1929 - 2019
Pastor Lemmie Ruth Jordon, age 90. Sunrise June 1, 1929 and Sunset September 24, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Triedstone Baptist Church, 858 E. 3rd. Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The JORDAN STEELE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019