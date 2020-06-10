Verdi, Lena E.
1927 - 2020
Lena E. Verdi age 93 of Grove City passed away June 10, 2020. She was born March 27, 1927 in Moonachie, New Jersey. Lena liked Bingo, Needle Point, crafts, going out to eat and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she watching play baseball. She was preceded in death by her husband Alfred Verdi, parents Elizabeth and Richard Van Sadres, sisters Wilma Henrickson and Flo Tucci; brothers Johnny Van Saders and Richard Van Saders. She is survived by her children Alfred (Elaine) Verdi, Ronald Nancy) Verdi and Elizabeth (Walter) Ford; grandchildren Lisa Verdi, Steven (Joanne) Verdi Jeff (Christen) Ford Kevin ( Kristin) Ford and Joe (Brittany) Ford; great grandchildren Hayden Ford, Grayson Ford and Riley Ford; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may visit Sunday June 14, 2020 from 1-4 PM, with a prayer service at 4:00 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio. Funeral mass will be held 10:00 AM Monday June 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 3730 Broadway Grove City, Ohio. Interment will follow at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to Heartland Hospice or Hoover Haus 3675 Hoover Road Grove City, Ohio 43123. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Quinten Smith and all the staff at Hoover Haus Online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.