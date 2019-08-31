Home

Lena Mae Klinck, age 85 of Sugar Grove, OH passed away in Palm Beach Gardens, FL on August 19, 2019. She was a person of great strength, utmost values and verve. Like a Lighthouse, she was the light many looked to when they needed to find their way. She courageously weathered many health battles; the last being pancreatic cancer. She is survived by husband of 68 years, Richard Klinck; daughters Diane Mcgrew (John Butts) & Pam Smith; (2) sisters, numerous grandchildren & nieces and nephews; all who loved her dearly.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
