Lenae Jones Obituary
Jones, Lenae
1969 - 2019
Lenae Jane Jones, age 50. Sunrise February 13, 1969 and Sunset November 29, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
