We lost our light. Lenere Shrieves died Jan. 24, 2020, after a long battle with cruel foe dementia. She leaves behind her beloved husband of more than 50 years, Keith; beloved daughter, Shayla; son-in-law, Aaron; and sister, Corlee. Lenere had a storied career in media and as an advertising executive in Cleveland and Columbus. Her creativity, generosity, warmth, and genuine care for people serve as a model to emulate. While she is now in heaven with her mother, Lenore and sister, Cherene, the countless friends and extended family members left here can all say they are better for having known her and must take to heart her famous saying, hang in there! A Celebration of Lenere's Life Mass will take place Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 250 Kraft St., Berea, OH 44017.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020