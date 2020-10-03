Brown, Lennie
1946 - 2020
Lennie Brown died October 2 at age 74. She was born June 4, 1946 in Bellevue, Ohio to Clifford Egan and Althea (Kern) Egan. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1964 and received her B.A. from Kent State University. Along with her husband, Lennie founded Columbus Monthly magazine in 1975, which later became CM Media. CM Media published magazines and newspapers, including Suburban News Publications, The Other Paper, Columbus CEO, Cincinnati Magazine and many other publications. Lennie was responsible for editorial operations for all of CM Media's publications, but specifically devoted her efforts to Columbus Monthly, where she served as the magazine's editor for 32 years. She is survived by Max Brown, her husband of 52 years, her daughter Michelle Brown, son-in-law Dan Hostetler, and grandson Owen Hostetler. There will be no services. To leave a remembrance or to post condolences to the family, please visit www.buckeyecremation.com