Lenora J. (Williams) Hubbard


1928 - 2020
Lenora J. (Williams) Hubbard Obituary
Lenora J. Hubbard, 92, passed on peacefully at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos, Ohio, on April 12, 2020. Born March 4, 1928. Lenora was involved in many things during her fruitful busy life. Her family had residency in Genoa Township, Ohio for over 200 years. She was instrumental in the restoration of the abandoned Copeland Cemetery in Galena, Ohio. President of Captain Francis Drake chapter National Society Colonial Dames XVII 1995 – 1997, Daughters of the American Revolution, Delaware County Genealogy Society, Delaware County pioneers, Northwest Garden Club, Various orchid societies. She was preceded in death by William F. Hubbard (husband) Edward Thomas Williams (brother). Survived by Michael (Heather) Bauer (son), Don Williams (brother), Connie Hubbard (daughter). Nieces and nephews – Rod (Debbie) Williams, Daryl Williams, Tracy (Myuko) Williams, Tom Williams, Trina Williams. Grand children – Quila Scott, Robert (Linda) Urton, Veneldia (Duane) Hummel, Marty (Brad) Bradford, Pete (Paula) Urton, Ethan (Brandy) Zickefoose. Many great grandchildren and great nieces and nephews. The family will have a private graveside service at Galena Cemetery on Friday, April 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sarah Jane Activities would be appreciated. Sarah Jane Activities, 328 W. 2nd St, Delphos, Ohio 45833. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
