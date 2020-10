Lenora Ries

Ries, Lenora

Lenora R. Ries age 96, passed away at home on October 16, 2020. Founding Member of St. Agnes Parish, Member of Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Ohio Unit. Preceded in death by husband, Harold. Survived by children, Jack (Patti), Jim, Roger (Janette), Rich (Kelle), Bob (Christa), 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday October 22, 2020 11am St. Agnes Church 2364 Mound St. Fr. Patrick Toner, Celebrant. Burial will be PRIVATE at St. Joseph Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE OBSERVED. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Mt. Carmel Hospice or Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 170 Columbia Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store