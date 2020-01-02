Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lenora Williams Obituary
Williams, Lenora
1922 - 2019
Lenora D. Williams, age 97. Sunrise April 2, 1922 and Sunset December 29, 2019. Visitation 2-4PM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS/DEAN/FERGUSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
