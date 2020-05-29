Davis, Leo
1944 - 2020
Leo Davis, age 75, was called home May 24, 2020. He was a devoted husband, brother, father and grandparent that will be sorely missed. A graveside service will be held 10AM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 W. Broad St, officiated by lifetime friend Elder H. Williams. Arrangements entrusted to Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service, 720 E. Long St. Please visit Leo's tribute wall to leave condolences to the family and view his tribute video at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to May 30, 2020.